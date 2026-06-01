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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, June 1, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, June 1, 2026

U.S. and Cuban military officials met outside of Guantánamo Base

U.S., Iran trade fresh strikes, Kuwait hit by drone and missile fire

Israel expands offensive in Lebanon, captures strategic castle in deepest incursion in 26 years

U.S. takes step to halt Nvidia AI chip shipments to Chinese firms outside China

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