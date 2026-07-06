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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES THE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, July 6, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, July 6, 2026

Trump set to put NATO unity to the test at Turkey summit

China test-fires ballistic missile from submarine in South Pacific, alarming regional powers

Trump holds separate calls with Putin, Zelensky on ending war in Ukraine

Khamenei’s successor absent from funeral as thousands mourn across Iran

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