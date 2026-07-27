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THE AMERICAS THE UKRAINE UPDATE EUROPE THE MIDDLE EAST ASIA AND OCEANIA AFRICA CYBER AND TECH REPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, July 27, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, July 27, 2026

Iran says it will halt strikes as long as U.S. bombing pause holds

Iranian threat to Air Force One prompted plane swap during NATO summit

Zelensky accuses Russia of assisting Iran with satellite imagery of U.S. bases in Middle East

OpenAI failed to notice its rogue AI agent hacking another firm for a week, sources say

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