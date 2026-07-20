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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES THE AMERICAS THE UKRAINE UPDATE EUROPE THE MIDDLE EAST ASIA AND OCEANIA AFRICA CYBER AND TECH REPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, July 20, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, July 20, 2026

17 U.S. troops confirmed dead, 18th feared killed in Iran war as strikes intensify

U.S. launches Iran strikes for ninth day as another American confirmed killed

Mission in Iran war has pivoted toward ensuring oil flow, Trump official says

Russia's largest ballistic assault of war rocks Kyiv

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