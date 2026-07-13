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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES THE AMERICAS THE UKRAINE UPDATE EUROPE THE MIDDLE EAST ASIA AND OCEANIA AFRICA CYBER AND TECH REPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, July 13, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, July 13, 2026

Iran expands attacks on Gulf states amid U.S. strikes, says Strait of Hormuz closed

Russia sanctions legislation gets green light from White House, lawmakers say

Japan building new intelligence agency with help from the West

EU, UK target Russian cyber networks with new sanctions

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