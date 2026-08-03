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Global Intelligence Report for Monday, August 3, 2026
Gulf States Pressed Trump to Hold Off on Iran Strikes and Pursue Talks
Scope of Hacks on U.S. Water Supply Widens as Evidence Points to Iran
Ukrainian drones kill eight in Russia and strike Wildberries warehouse, governors say
EU force boards Russian shadow fleet tanker in Mediterranean Sea
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