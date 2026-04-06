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07:12 America/New_York Monday, April 6


​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, April 6, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, April 6, 2026

Inside the mission to recover a downed American airman in hostile territory

U.S. and Iran receive peace proposal as Trump vows 'hell' if Strait stays shut

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China reserves offshore airspace for 40 days, sparking military and aviation speculation

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