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06:56 America/New_York Monday, April 20


​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, April 20, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, April 20, 2026

Trump says U.S. officials will travel to Pakistan for negotiations, Iran shuns peace talks

U.S. takes Iran-flagged ship into custody, prepares to ramp up tanker seizures

Russia-friendly Rumen Radev's party wins Bulgarian election

North Korea launches multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward sea

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