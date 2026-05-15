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THE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Friday, May 15, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Friday, May 15, 2026

CIA director meets with top Cuban officials in Havana as island runs out of fuel

Trump says Xi pledged no weapons for Iran, offered cooperation on Hormuz security

ODNI taps officials to coordinate response to foreign election threats

Russia says it's establishing 'full partnership' with Afghan Taliban

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