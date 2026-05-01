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07:06 America/New_York Friday, May 1


​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Friday, May 1, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Friday, May 1, 2026

Congress extends Section 702 authority for 45 days as reform talks continue

Supreme Leader says Iran is planning for ongoing control of Strait of Hormuz

U.S. telecom agency votes to expand tech crackdown on China

Al-Qaeda-linked jihadists are on the brink of an African Caliphate


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