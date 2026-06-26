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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES THE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Friday, June 26, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Friday, June 26, 2026

Iran strikes cargo ship on U.N.-backed route in Strait of Hormuz, undermining deal with U.S.

How Tehran devastated an American naval base, spurring a U.S. recalculation

Intelligence suggests Russia is preparing possible ‘provocation’ in Baltic states or Poland, sources say

Trump administration asks OpenAI to limit next model release over security fears

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