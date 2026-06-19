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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Friday, June 19, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Friday, June 19, 2026

U.S.-Iran talks delayed as Israel attacks Lebanon, Tehran seeks guarantees that fighting will end

Trump’s new acting intel chief Bill Pulte arrives early, eyes firing hundreds

Iran's Revolutionary Guards set up covert Iraqi cells to attack Gulf neighbors, sources say

Pentagon informs lawmakers it needs $80 billion for war with Iran and other bills

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