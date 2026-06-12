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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Friday, June 12, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Friday, June 12, 2026

Trump names former SEC chair Jay Clayton as Director of National Intelligence

Section 702 set to lapse tonight after House rejects extension and Congress leaves town

Trump insists peace deal is close, pulls back from Iran strikes as Tehran denies any agreement

U.S. reportedly planning to pull a third of fighter jets it provides NATO for Europe

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