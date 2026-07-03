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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES THE AMERICAS THE UKRAINE UPDATE EUROPE THE MIDDLE EAST ASIA AND OCEANIA AFRICA CYBER AND TECH REPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Friday, July 3, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Friday, July 3, 2026

U.S. officials, determined to pursue talks, warned Iran about Israel’s aims to assassinate leaders

Hegseth’s bombshell plan to cut troop levels in Europe axed by senior U.S. officials

Russia likely used its vast shadow fleet to wage drone campaign across Europe, reports IISS

What a seating chart might reveal about the future of China’s military leadership amid sweeping purges

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