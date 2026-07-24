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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES THE AMERICAS THE UKRAINE UPDATE EUROPE THE MIDDLE EAST ASIA AND OCEANIA AFRICA CYBER AND TECH REPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Friday, July 24, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Friday, July 24, 2026

Iran reportedly rejects U.S. ceasefire proposal as attacks persist, Trump weighs ‘massive attack’

U.S. House votes to halt Iran war, in another symbolic rebuke of Trump

Trump says Saudi nuclear deal subject to forming Israel ties

House lawmakers introduce bipartisan AI ‘kill switch’ bill following OpenAI cyber incident

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