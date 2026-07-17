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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES THE AMERICAS THE UKRAINE UPDATE EUROPE THE MIDDLE EAST ASIA AND OCEANIA AFRICA CYBER AND TECH REPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Friday, July 17, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Friday, July 17, 2026

Trump accuses China of election meddling, contradicting U.S. intelligence findings

Iran tells Houthis to close Red Sea gateway if U.S. hits power network, sources say

Tehran claims attack on eastern Syria, in first such assault during current war

Zelensky names new defense minister in bid to quell political crisis

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