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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES THE AMERICAS THE UKRAINE UPDATE EUROPE THE MIDDLE EAST ASIA AND OCEANIA AFRICA CYBER AND TECH REPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Friday, July 10, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Friday, July 10, 2026

Iran devised fresh plot to assassinate Trump, Israel told U.S.

U.S. says diplomacy underway amid paused strikes following tit-for-tat attacks

European coalition pledges $50 billion to modernize deep precision strike capabilities

Zelensky says China warned Putin not to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

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