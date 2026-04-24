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06:51 America/New_York Friday, April 24


CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Friday, April 24, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Friday, April 24, 2026

Pentagon email reportedly floats suspending Spain from NATO, other steps over Iran rift

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