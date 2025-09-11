Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

2025 Threat Conference
cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

Latest from Ukraine with former CIA Officer Glenn Corn

youtu.be
- YouTube
Latest from Ukraine with former CIA Officer Glenn Cornplay icon

What’s on The Cipher Brief’s Digital Channel

Israel’s Bold Move in Doha Did What, Exactly?play icon

Israel’s Bold Move in Doha Did What, Exactly?

The Drone Threat to America: Former CIA Alec Bierbauerplay icon

The Drone Threat to America: Former CIA Alec Bierbauer

China Prepares Battlefield as Taiwan Ramps Up Military Spendingplay icon

China Prepares Battlefield as Taiwan Ramps Up Military Spending

The Problem with Iran’s Proxiesplay icon

The Problem with Iran’s Proxies

Lessons from Israel’s Stunning Intelligence Operationplay icon

Lessons from Israel’s Stunning Intelligence Operation

When it Comes to Iran, “We Have Plans”play icon

When it Comes to Iran, “We Have Plans”

Iran’s Next Moveplay icon

Iran’s Next Move

The AI Tug-of-War: U.S. Security, Gulf Deals, and China's Shadowplay icon

The AI Tug-of-War: U.S. Security, Gulf Deals, and China's Shadow

Trump and the President's Daily Briefplay icon

Trump and the President's Daily Brief

2025 Threat Conference
Can Europe Go It Alone? | Former Supreme Allied Commander, NATOplay icon

Can Europe Go It Alone? | Former Supreme Allied Commander, NATO

Amb. Dennis Ross on Trump's Mideast Swing
play icon

Amb. Dennis Ross on Trump's Mideast Swing

Understanding the "Golden Dome"
play icon

Understanding the "Golden Dome"

India & Pakistan: Too Soon to Cheer
play icon

India & Pakistan: Too Soon to Cheer

The Pentagon Push to Change an "Antiquated" System
play icon

The Pentagon Push to Change an "Antiquated" System

A Temperature Check on Taiwan
play icon

A Temperature Check on Taiwan

Beyond Signal Fiasco
play icon

Beyond Signal Fiasco

ODNI at 20: Interview with the First Director
play icon

ODNI at 20: Interview with the First Director

Can the U.S. Crush Mexico's Powerful Cartels?
play icon

Can the U.S. Crush Mexico's Powerful Cartels?