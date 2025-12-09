Skip to content
State Secrets

Inside Russia's Secret War: A Conversation with Sean Wiswesser

State Secrets is a weekly interview podcast featuring Cipher Brief experts and national security leaders.


Join Suzanne Kelly as she delves into the world of Russian intelligence with former CIA operations officer Sean Wiswesser. Discover the intricacies of Russian operations, the impact of propaganda, and the ongoing secret war led by Putin. Gain insights into the challenges faced by the Russian people and the global implications of state-sponsored actions. Don't miss this eye-opening episode of the State Secrets Podcast.

