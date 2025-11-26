Getting Candid with Gen. Stan McChrystal (Ret.) on Character and Controversy
State Secrets is a weekly interview podcast featuring Cipher Brief experts and national security leaders.
More Episodes
Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.
Your membership has expired. Renew now to continue enjoying exclusive benefits and uninterrupted access.
Couldn’t find an account with that email address, please sign up.
In this episode of State Secrets, Cipher Brief CEO & Publisher Suzanne Kelly talks with retired four-star Gen. Stan McChrystal, who served as Commander of Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) and is author of the new book, On Character: Choices That Define a Life, about what character really means in an era where everything feels political, whether intended or not.
For general inquiries please email info@thecipherbrief.com