State Secrets

Getting Candid with Gen. Stan McChrystal (Ret.) on Character and Controversy

State Secrets is a weekly interview podcast featuring Cipher Brief experts and national security leaders.

In this episode of State Secrets, Cipher Brief CEO & Publisher Suzanne Kelly talks with retired four-star Gen. Stan McChrystal, who served as Commander of Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) and is author of the new book, On Character: Choices That Define a Life, about what character really means in an era where everything feels political, whether intended or not.

