From a Bunker in Ukraine: Two Former CIA Officers Share Intel
State Secrets is a weekly interview podcast featuring Cipher Brief experts and national security leaders.
Former CIA Chiefs of Station Ralph Goff and Glenn Corn have spent a lot of time on the ground in Ukraine. In this State Secrets podcast episode, they share details on what they’re seeing there now that isn’t making the headlines. Get the raw reporting with Goff and Corn in this special edition of the State Secrets Podcast.
