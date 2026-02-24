Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

The Honors Awards
cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

From a Bunker in Lviv: Ukraine’s Message to Moscow and the West

www.youtube.com
- YouTube
From a Bunker in Lviv: Ukraine’s Message to Moscow and the Westplay icon

What’s on The Cipher Brief’s Digital Channel

Dispatches From Munich Security Conference with General David Petraeusplay icon

Dispatches From Munich Security Conference with General David Petraeus

Evelyn Farkas from Munich: The Future of NATO, Ukraine’s Endgame, and the China Challengeplay icon

Evelyn Farkas from Munich: The Future of NATO, Ukraine’s Endgame, and the China Challenge

The Future of Intelligence with Recorded Future Founder Dr. Christopher Ahlbergplay icon

The Future of Intelligence with Recorded Future Founder Dr. Christopher Ahlberg

Ambassador Kurt Volker joins us from the Munich Security Conferenceplay icon

Ambassador Kurt Volker joins us from the Munich Security Conference

Russia’s Bold Move in Poland is felt in Kyiv: An On the Ground Interview with Gen. David Petraeusplay icon

Russia’s Bold Move in Poland is felt in Kyiv: An On the Ground Interview with Gen. David Petraeus

How Will the West Respond to Putin’s ‘Test’ in Poland?play icon

How Will the West Respond to Putin’s ‘Test’ in Poland?

Ground Truth from Ukraine’s Front Lines, with Former CIA Officer Ralph Goffplay icon

Ground Truth from Ukraine’s Front Lines, with Former CIA Officer Ralph Goff

Tapping a China Vibe in South Koreaplay icon

Tapping a China Vibe in South Korea

The Problem with Iran’s Proxiesplay icon

The Problem with Iran’s Proxies

Lessons from Israel’s Stunning Intelligence Operationplay icon

Lessons from Israel’s Stunning Intelligence Operation

When it Comes to Iran, “We Have Plans”play icon

When it Comes to Iran, “We Have Plans”

Iran’s Next Moveplay icon

Iran’s Next Move

The AI Tug-of-War: U.S. Security, Gulf Deals, and China's Shadowplay icon

The AI Tug-of-War: U.S. Security, Gulf Deals, and China's Shadow

Trump and the President's Daily Briefplay icon

Trump and the President's Daily Brief

Can Europe Go It Alone? | Former Supreme Allied Commander, NATOplay icon

Can Europe Go It Alone? | Former Supreme Allied Commander, NATO

Amb. Dennis Ross on Trump's Mideast Swing
play icon

Amb. Dennis Ross on Trump's Mideast Swing

Understanding the "Golden Dome"
play icon

Understanding the "Golden Dome"

India & Pakistan: Too Soon to Cheer
play icon

India & Pakistan: Too Soon to Cheer