Drones, Deterrence, and Overplaying Putin’s Hand: with Gen. David Petraeus
State Secrets is a weekly interview podcast featuring Cipher Brief experts and national security leaders.
Former CIA Director General David Petraeus (Ret.) doesn’t mince words: Russia’s 19-drone incursion into Polish airspace was no accident — it was a deliberate test of NATO’s resolve. Joining The State Secrets Podcast from Kyiv, Ukraine, General Petraeus lays out Ukraine’s breathtaking innovation in drone warfare, noting that units now fly thousands of missions daily, with entire regiments springing up to meet demand. But the Russians are innovating, too. So, what does that mean for the future of this war and those to come?
