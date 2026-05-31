Dead Drop: May 31 - June 6

NO PRESS IN THE PRESS OFFICE: It’s not really a secret that this Pentagon doesn’t find much use for members of the press, even though the Secretary of Defense used to be one of them. In an exclusive, the Washington Post now reports that the Pentagon is barring members of the press from the press office. (We had to read that twice, too.) Traditionally, reporters have dropped by the office to ask questions - but not anymore. The official reason for the ban: speechwriters have moved into the space, and they access classified material, so no one without a security clearance can be there. So the message we’re taking away if, “If you want answers: go somewhere else”.

THE BUTCHER’S BILL: In her first public speech, delivered May 27 at Bletchley Park, GCHQ's new director Anne Keast-Butler assigned a number to Russia's war dead: nearly 500,000 of its soldiers killed since 2022. That figure is hard to confirm but BBC News says their organization has verified more than 223,000 names. Given that both sides closely guard their own casualty counts there are undoubtedly many more, perhaps as many as GCHQ cites. To put that stunning half million number into perspective, the United States has 2.4 times Russia's population. So, it would be like the U.S. losing 1.2 million military personnel over the same period. That is roughly equivalent to America's combined losses in the Civil War, the Second World War, and Vietnam. There are currently only 1.35 million personnel on active duty in the U.S. military. Keast-Butler's verdict on the man running up this tab: "Putin is going backwards on the battlefield."