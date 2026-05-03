Dead Drop: May 3 - 9

UNSURE ABOUT THAT ASSESSMENT: Reuters has an exclusive get, reporting that U.S. intelligence agencies have been tasked by senior administration officials with assessing how Iran would respond if President Trump simply declared unilateral victory in the two-month-old war and ended it. The assignment was said to be partly driven by concern that a grinding conflict could cost Republicans at the midterms. This would presumably be a different declaration of victory than the several Trump has already issued . Reuters says that the IC ran this same exercise in February and concluded that Iran would likely interpret a U.S. victory declaration and drawdown as a win for Tehran. After this story was first published, a CIA spokesperson said the Agency was "not familiar" with the reported assessment.

DOMINO EFFECT IN THE STRAIT? USN WANTS AI TO STOP IRANIAN MINES FROM TOPPLING GLOBAL OIL MARKETS: The U.S. Navy reportedly is embracing AI to help clear the Strait of Hormuz of Iranian mines. Reuters reports that the Pentagon just handed what could be - up to a $100 million contract to San Francisco-based AI firm “Domino Data Lab” - to help hunt Iranian mines in the Strait of Hormuz before they take down the global economy like, well, dominoes. The Navy's Project AMMO (yes, that's the actual name) uses underwater drones that previously took up to six months to retrain on new mine types. Domino says it can do it in days. We’re watching.