Dead Drop: May 24 - 30

CHIPS ARE DOWN AS U.S. SPY AGENCIES ARE HUNGRY FOR MORE: America’s intelligence agencies are reportedly struggling to run cutting-edge AI tools because they can’t get enough advanced chips to power them, a shortage the White House reportedly addressed last week by approving a classified $9 billion request for new computing infrastructure, according to The New York Times . In the meantime, the NSA has reportedly been authorized to continue using an AI model made by Anthropic, a company the Pentagon has officially designated a ‘supply chain risk.’ A classified contract is reportedly being finalized - interestingly, it’s a version that does not include the Pentagon’s proposed ‘any lawful use’ language, which had triggered a dispute between the two sides. The world’s most powerful intelligence apparatus is currently dependent on software from a vendor its own military has labeled a risk. When you have the munchies — let the chips fall where they may.

BRITAIN SACKS ITS DC DEPUTY: Britain's second-ranking diplomat in Washington has reportedly been sacked . Embassy staff were informed by email that James Roscoe, deputy head of mission at the British embassy since 2022, was leaving his post - with no explanation given. The British (and American) press has also been reporting that Roscoe is facing questions as part of an investigation into the leak of top-secret UK National Security Council discussions, including verbatim comments from cabinet ministers about the war in Iran. Sources in Washington have linked his departure to allegations that classified material was passed to Spectator journalist Tim Shipman — including not only the Iran bases debate but the revelation that the former ambassador to the U.S., Lord Mandelson, had failed his security vetting before being handed the post anyway. That’s of course, a bit of a political livewire in the UK at the moment. Here’s another strange tidbit: the Gazette - which serves as the crown’s official public record - reported that Roscoe had just been made a lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO) on April 30th. Since we count ourselves in the clueless American club when it comes to British monarchy distinctions, we have no idea what that means, other than its an order that recognizes distinguished personal service to the monarch. Maybe the LVO letters that he can now officially include after his last name, stand for LeaVing Office.