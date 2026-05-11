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Dead Drop: May 10 - 16

JACK IS BACK – Which one, you ask? While The Dead Drop has been asking Hollywood Executive Producer Howard Gordon to bring Jack Bauer back for a long while now, the Jack we’re talking about this time is Jack Ryan. And he’s back with a reluctant mission turned full-on adventure in “Ghost War” on Amazon Prime. Consider this something of a warning order because the movie doesn’t actually come out until May 20 but we got a sneak preview. We can’t really let you read our full review until May 18 per our pinky swear promise to the Amazon screening team, so we’ll just say that we loved it. (That’s not really a review, right?) More to come, as they say – on May 18. In the meantime, add this one to your playlist for May 20.


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