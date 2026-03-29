It was, by all accounts, a tidy side hustle: a Laotian Diacamma queen can fetch $1,200 on Russia’s black market. Who knew there was an ant black market? When the Russian embassy in Iran was evacuated, Deryabin’s wife fled to Moscow with the ant farm, minus the ants. Deryabin had stuffed the colony into test tubes and mineral water bottles in the embassy bunker, then pleaded with his GRU superiors to authorize their exfiltration. His boss cited the “difficult operational situation” and declined. The ants began dying en masse. Russia’s air defense advisory mission in Iran, it turns out, ended not with a bang but with a colony collapse. Which, no doubt, really bugged the GRU officer.

THE DEVIL, YOU SAY: Vice President J.D. Vance told MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson last week that UFOs are probably demons. Not aliens (of the intergalactic kind.) Not foreign adversary drones. Not misidentified atmospheric phenomena. Demons. "Every great world religion," Vance explained, "has understood that there are weird things out there." He added that he's "obsessed" with the UFO files and has been trying to get to Area 51, but scheduling has been a problem - which, to be fair, is a very human excuse for not confronting your demons. The Veep told Johnson that he was obsessed with UFO files when he came into office but stuff like the economy and national security keep getting in the way of getting to the bottom of the matter.

Kyiv Post

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