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Dead Drop: March 29 - April 4

GRU COLONEL'S COVERT ANT COLONY BECOMES A CASUALTY OF WAR: The Insider, the Latvia-based Russian investigative outlet that has made a cottage industry of unmasking GRU operatives, published a gem this week involving Iran, air defense radar, and roughly 1,000 ants. Yes, ants. GRU Lt. Col. Yuly Deryabin was posted to Tehran to advise Iran on Russian radar systems. Then the U.S. and Israel reportedly wiped out most of Iran’s air defenses on Day One, including the systems Deryabin was there to protect. A career setback, to say the least.

But the real story is the ants. The Insider says that Deryabin, who apparently inherited a fascination with exotic insects from his father, a Soviet shipbuilding engineer who later decamped to a remote village and founded a “Birch Bark Museum,” had been smuggling rare ant specimens home from foreign postings for years, using diplomatic immunity to sidestep customs (and possibly health inspectors).

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