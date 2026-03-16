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Dead Drop: March 15 - 21

TUCKER’S DEEP STATE TALES: Tucker Carlson posted a five-minute video Saturday night claiming that the CIA read his texts with Iranian contacts and is preparing a criminal referral against him to the Department of Justice - punishment, he implies, for his journalism before the U.S. struck Iran. Let’s explore some context, shall we? The CIA is statutorily barred from domestic surveillance on U.S. persons. So if Carlson's texts were collected, it most likely would have been NSA incidental collection under FISA 702 - standard intake when the foreign end of a conversation is a valid target. Carlson claimed the charges against him would involve FARA (the Foreign Agents Registration Act) But that would require evidence of his being paid by a foreign government. Maybe Iran subscribes to his news channel. Carlson himself called the potential case "ludicrous" and doesn't expect charges to materialize. Roger that. In recent years, Carlson has claimed that the NSA had been monitoring his communications when he was working to set up interviews with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Carlson torched his MAGA credentials recently by calling Operation Epic Fury "absolutely disgusting and evil." And Trump has recently cut him loose. He might be on the search for a new identity. "Journalist persecuted by the Deep State for opposing the Iran war" may fill that need.

TAKE YOUR KID TO THE ROCKET RANGE DAY: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been busy modeling fatherly bonding for the world - at the business end of a 600mm rocket launcher. State media reports that Kim, accompanied by his teenage daughter, observed a live-fire test of multiple rocket launch systems off North Korea's east coast, a likely response to the ongoing U.S. - South Korean Freedom Shield exercises that Pyongyang habitually treats as a provocation. News aggregator KCNA reported that twelve 600 mm-caliber ultraprecision rocket launchers were tested, and Kim told observers the weapons would give enemies "a deep understanding of the destructive power of tactical nuclear weapons." It was not Kim's only recent father-daughter weapons outing. Earlier, state media showed him and his daughter Kim Ju Ae (who is believed to be about 13 or 14 years old) test firing a pistol at an arms factory. The girl has been accompanying her father at numerous high-profile events like missile tests and military parades since late 2022, stoking outside speculation that she's being groomed as his heir. Most families do the zoo. The Kims do tactical nukes and pistol ranges.

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