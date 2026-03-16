Dead Drop: March 15 - 21

DOES THIS MAKE MY BUTTRESS LOOK BIG? Speaking of Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader marked International Women's Day this month with what may go down as history's most backhanded tribute to women. In a speech in Pyongyang , Kim praised the "physically weak" but "strong-willed" women of his country, calling them a "solid buttress of the revolution." Here’s a killer quote from him: "Though physically weak, they are obviously strong-willed, their plain faces assuming courage and the wrinkles on them denoting their strenuous exertion," he said.

THE PENTAGON'S NEWEST OPSEC NIGHTMARE: TWITTER RANDOS WITH A FLIGHT APP: The Pentagon has a spy problem, and its name is FlightRadar24. A U.S. Air Force officer laid bare her alarm at a late January conference : "You have feeds on Twitter of random people who are just researching where our planes are flying and posting that," said Maj. Claire Randolph - head of the weapons and tactics branch at U.S. Air Forces Central Command and a planner of Operation Midnight Hammer. Randolph added, "If U.S. analysts did some of that, we would consider it secret or maybe even top secret. But that stuff is just allowed on the open internet. So operational security is really, really difficult to conceal." The problem isn't hypothetical. During the buildup to Operation Midnight Hammer, the lead tanker became the most tracked flight in the world as users on Flightradar24 spotted tankers fanning out south of Whiteman Air Force Base - home to the B-2 fleet. (The Pentagon's countermove was to send bombers west as a decoy while the actual strike package flew east over the Atlantic - a feint that worked, but only barely.) Now, a Shanghai-based firm widely assessed as a Chinese government front, called MizarVision, has been publicly posting satellite imagery of American military movements throughout Operation Epic Fury, including locations of F-22 fighters, command and control aircraft, and carrier strike groups - with some sites subsequently targeted by Iranian retaliation. The intelligence community spent decades building classified systems to track adversary movements. Turns out, adversaries just need a Wi-Fi connection and an app.

GRU = “GOOGLING RUSSIANS UNCOVERED” - A new investigation by The Insider and Der Spiegel , says that after Unit 29155 - the GRU covert operations unit behind the Salisbury nerve agent attack - got many of their officers exposed by open-source investigators (by using sequential passport numbers, etc), Moscow built a replacement. Called “Center 795” was staffed largely with FSB and GRU veterans, backed by a billionaire arms dealer, and designed to operate “air-gapped” from outside surveillance. But 795 may need to be deep-sixed after news broke that it was undone because two operatives didn't speak the same language and used Google Translate to run an assassination-or-abduction plot. Because Google’s translation service runs on U.S. servers, the FBI reportedly obtained a warrant and quietly collected the translation logs in real time. As one source noted, it was even better than a wiretap. One operative who allegedly put a $1.5 million bounty on two Chechen dissidents - dead or deported - was arrested at a Colombian airport on Defender of the Fatherland Day, enroute to a beach resort. The investigation lays out the unit's full org chart, leadership, and financing. Center 795 is as burned as its predecessor. Russia will, no doubt, build a third unit. Perhaps they will invest in Rosetta Stone - or at least a subscription to a non-U.S. based LLM.

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