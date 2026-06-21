Dead Drop: June 21 - 27

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM A NEW (ACTING) DNI – There is a new (acting) sheriff in town at Liberty Crossing with federal housing czar Bill Pulte picking up additional duties as Acting DNI after the outgoing DNI Tulsi Gabbard ended her stint earlier than expected last week. So what has the new boss been up to? Well, for one thing he has created an X account with the @DNIPulte . (No “acting” – probably just an oversight). When last we checked, @DNIPulte had three posts up – two of which were heroic images of President Trump . Beyond that – we’re not sure if he has started to carry out his reported threat to fire hundreds of DNI employees. We did notice that the current DNI website leadership page seems to be missing some folks who were there just a week or two ago. (Yes, we actually visit the page quite often.) We’re not sure whether those folks have left the building or if there is just some rearranging of deck chairs going on behind the scenes. DNI. We “Do Not (have any) Idea.”



