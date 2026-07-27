Dead Drop: July 26 - August 1

FROM RUSSIA, WITH TARGETING DATA? Reuters reports that U.S. intelligence agencies are now investigating whether Russia quietly helped Tehran improve the accuracy of drone strikes leveled against covert CIA facilities in the Gulf by providing targeting information, satellite-navigation technology or other technical assistance. Officials emphasized they have reached no conclusions, but the precision of the attacks is eyebrow-raising. An inquiry was launched after not one - but two Iranian drone attacks targeting the U.S. Embassy compound in Riyadh in March, where the CIA maintained (until then) a covert presence. According to sources who spoke with Reuters, one drone breached an exterior wall of the embassy compound, while a second exploded inside the compound, causing damage - but no casualties. The timing here is also interesting. Just days after Reuters disclosed the intelligence inquiry, President Trump said publicly that he trusted Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping and that he did not believe Russia or China were helping Iran. What kind of people would do that anyway?

NOT A GREAT INTERN EXPERIENCE – Belgian authorities have reportedly arrested a Canadian intern - described as being of Chinese origin - who worked at NATO’s SHAPE headquarters, accusing her of spying for an unnamed third country. According to Reuters , prosecutors aren’t saying what she allegedly did - they’re only saying that she attracted the attention of Belgian security services. NATO has offered little information beyond that - confirming only that the intern had worked at the alliance’s military headquarters in Mons, Belgium.