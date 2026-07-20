Dead Drop: July 19 - 25

CARS OUT, TRICYCLES IN — Cuba, once known for streets teeming with vintage American cars, has witnessed a transformation in the way Cubans get around due to a crushing energy shortage on the island. Now, the streets are full of solar-powered electric tricycles . Because of a U.S. blockade and sanctions, solar-powered tricycles are running the same routes that buses once used. Many Cubans have sold their vehicles in order to be able to afford the Chinese-made tricycles.

THE NINJA TURTLES — China’s Ministry of State Security has warned on WeChat that “spy turtles and sensor-studded fish” are allegedly prowling China’s coast seeking to collect intelligence on Beijing’s activities, according to the New York Post . The turtles apparently are “collecting oceanographic data” and then transiting the information to foreign satellites. The MSS accuses foreign actors of crafting “underwater maps” and monitoring maritime activity, which threaten the mainland.