Dead Drop: April 26 - May 2

REALLY OUT THERE — Congressman Tim Burchett (R,TN) told Piers Morgan last week, that yes, aliens are real, and he's been briefed on the videos and pictures. He also said that speaking out about the issue may be the reason behind a steady stream of death threats. Burchett has been pushing for full UAP disclosure and recently urged President Trump to "peel back the layers of that onion." He also believes ETs are currently hiding under the sea, though he says he’s not worried - reasoning that any civilization capable of interstellar travel would have "barbecued us a long time ago" if that were the plan. Not exactly reassuring.



