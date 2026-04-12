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Dead Drop: April 12 - 18

SECRET DIS-SERVICE: It has been alleged that a Secret Service agent-in-training for some reason decided to hone his surveillance skills by hiding a spy camera in a phone charger to watch his roommate, also a Secret Service trainee, at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, Georgia. ABC News reports the trainee ran a weeks-long anonymous harassment campaign via text, suggesting a mysterious stranger was watching his suitemate's every move. The “why” is unclear. The suspect was arrested April 8, charged with felony eavesdropping, and posted bond of $8,458. The Secret Service - whose literal job is watching over other people, in a nod to the obvious, noted the charges raised "significant concerns about the individual's character and fitness to serve." ABC reached out to the suspect for comment but didn’t get a response.

WE’LL SPY FOR OURSELVES, EH? Canada's spy agency, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), may be amping up its foreign human intelligence game. A leaked internal memo obtained by Canadian Press via “Access to Information” (the Canadian equivalent of FOIA) reveals the agency has been war-gaming on whether to build a CIA/MI6-style overseas collection capability. The memo acknowledges that Canada has historically relied on allied partnerships for foreign intelligence reporting, a polite way of saying Washington and some of the other “Five-Eyes” did most of the heavy lifting. A former Canadian national security official was quoted as saying that Canada "can't rely on" the U.S. right now and that "some would even suggest we have a hostile state actor to the south." Although it gets complicated, CSIS is currently authorized to gather foreign intelligence only within Canada, not overseas.

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