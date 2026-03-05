China’s Fancy Dragons in the Sky Hold Hidden Clues for National Security
State Secrets is a weekly interview podcast featuring Cipher Brief experts and national security leaders.
Investor Gilman Louie has spent much of his career focused on future national security. Tapped by former CIA Director George Tenet to be the first CEO of the Agency’s venture capital arm and later becoming an advisor and venture capital investor, Louie has spent decades working to identify the technologies that will ensure future national security. He told State Secrets podcast host Suzanne Kelly what clues we have about China’s future ambitions and why he believes we’re facing an Oppenheimer moment with AI.
