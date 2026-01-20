Skip to content
State Secrets

AI, Infrastructure, and the New Front Lines of National Security

State Secrets is a weekly interview podcast featuring Cipher Brief experts and national security leaders.

From cyber vulnerabilities to supply chain risk, Cipher Brief Expert and former National Intelligence Manager for Counterintelligence Sandrea Hwang tells State Secrets Podcast host Suzanne Kelly why modern national security threats are no longer distant or abstract and why protecting data, infrastructure, and innovation now requires whole-of-society cooperation.

