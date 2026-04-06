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State Secrets

Tradecraft and Deception: Understanding Russia’s Intelligence Machine

State Secrets is a weekly interview podcast featuring Cipher Brief experts and national security leaders.


In this episode of State Secrets, former CIA Senior Operations Officer Sean Wiswesser examines the evolution of Russian intelligence - from Soviet-era tradecraft to modern hybrid warfare. He unpacks Moscow’s strategic mindset, its transactional relationships with partners like Iran, and its enduring focus on weakening democratic systems. With insights drawn from decades in the field, Wiswesser explains what most people misunderstand about Russia - and why that matters now more than ever.

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