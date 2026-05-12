The Narrative Kill Chain

Jennifer Ewbank dives deep into how algorithmic manipulation and AI are reshaping the battlefield of information.

As threats evolve, our understanding of them must too. The convergence of technology and tactics is unprecedented, and it's vital to recognize the implications of this industrialized production of misinformation.

The developments in AI could be a game-changer, enabling us to identify synthetic media at scale, offering a way to counter this threat without censorship.

Is this the moment we redefine our approach to misinformation?