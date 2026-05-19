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State Secrets

China, Cyber War & the Five Eyes Fight: Rachel Noble on the New Front Lines of National Security

State Secrets is a weekly interview podcast featuring Cipher Brief experts and national security leaders.

Former Australian Signals Directorate Director-General Rachel Noble joins State Secrets with Suzanne Kelly for a rare insider’s look at the cyber battles shaping modern national security. From China’s targeting of critical infrastructure to Russia, Iran, AI-enabled threats, offensive cyber operations and the power of the Five Eyes alliance, Noble explains why the next conflict may already be underway - inside our networks.

In this episode:

  • Why the Australian Signals Directorate is one of the Five Eyes’ most important cyber and intelligence partners
  • How China is pre-positioning inside critical infrastructure and telecommunications networks
  • Why cyber criminals and state-backed actors are increasingly blurring together
  • What Russia, Iran and China are teaching the world about cyber conflict
  • How AI is accelerating both cyber defense and cyber offense
  • Why private sector companies may now be the first line of defense in modern conflict
  • What citizens can do to strengthen national cyber resilience
  • Why intelligence agencies need to better explain their mission to the public

Become a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ for deeper national security insight from the experts shaping the conversation.

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