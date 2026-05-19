China, Cyber War & the Five Eyes Fight: Rachel Noble on the New Front Lines of National Security

Former Australian Signals Directorate Director-General Rachel Noble joins State Secrets with Suzanne Kelly for a rare insider’s look at the cyber battles shaping modern national security. From China’s targeting of critical infrastructure to Russia, Iran, AI-enabled threats, offensive cyber operations and the power of the Five Eyes alliance, Noble explains why the next conflict may already be underway - inside our networks.

In this episode:

Why the Australian Signals Directorate is one of the Five Eyes’ most important cyber and intelligence partners

How China is pre-positioning inside critical infrastructure and telecommunications networks

Why cyber criminals and state-backed actors are increasingly blurring together

What Russia, Iran and China are teaching the world about cyber conflict

How AI is accelerating both cyber defense and cyber offense

Why private sector companies may now be the first line of defense in modern conflict

What citizens can do to strengthen national cyber resilience

Why intelligence agencies need to better explain their mission to the public

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