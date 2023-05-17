Would Iran Be Safer Without a Nuclear Weapon?

BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT – International Atomic Energy Agency Chief Rafael Grossi says Iran has already “amassed enough nuclear material for several nuclear weapons.” But he also notes that the “Iranian nuclear program has never been about making nuclear weapons, and enriching has nothing to do with deviating from it.”

While headlines have been more focused lately on Iran’s doubling down on military support for Moscow in its war against Ukraine, western intelligence officials remain focused on Tehran’s nuclear program. Britain, France, and Germany recently signaled a potential return of U.N. sanctions against Iran, should it continue to pursue weapons-grade enriched uranium.